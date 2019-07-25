Clear
StormTeam 3: Clouds Increasing & Rain Chances Returning

I'm tracking increasing clouds and with them, more rain

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 5:10 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery

High pressure has retreated to the east, bringing sunny skies and seasonal temps to our friends in New England...but what have we been left with? Increasingly cloudy skies, rising temps, breezy conditions, returning humidity, and rain chances for the rest of the week. With increasing moisture and an incoming front from the northwest (set to pass over us Friday-Saturday), rain chances return as early as this Thursday afternoon. Chances for rain are low but will last into Friday morning. As of now, Dodge and Olmsted County sit under a marginal threat for severe weather on Friday. The main risks being hail and gusty winds - this threat may mainly be for those north of I-90, but rain could develop across the entire area. Highs remain in the mid and upper 80s over the weekend with the best chance of storms on Sunday.

Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 59°
