StormTeam 3: Climbing from the Teens to the 70s

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: SOUTHERLY WINDS REVIVE SPRING

Temperatures Thursday morning were near record lows. The record low for April 1st at RST is 11 degrees, while RST recorded temps as cold as 16 degrees in the morning. High pressure across Iowa will keep skies clear and winds light throughout the day. Winds slowly turn out of the south Thursday afternoon as temps begin to climb to highs in the mid 40s. Friday is much warmer with highs near 60 degrees as winds pick back up out of the south on the backside of this high pressure. Winds will gust to 35mph Friday. Both days sport a risk for fire with dry air, especially Friday with strong winds present.

THE WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY AND WAY ABOVE AVERAGE

Temperatures continue to climb through the weekend, with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and likely in the 70s Sunday. Both days look mostly sunny, and Saturday looks to be calm in terms of winds. Easter Sunday will be a great time to get outside, but winds will be breezy at times.

NEXT WEEK: SLIGHTLY ABOVE AVERAGE, SOME RAIN LIKELY

A very convoluted weather pattern is set to take hold next week, with warm air sitting in the center of the country as cold air tries, but likely only partially succeeds, at moving in. This makes for a week that will likely feature some rain, but the exact extent of which is uncertain. Plan on temps way above average to start the week, with slightly above average temps near the end. Several days likely feature a chance for rain or even thunderstorms.