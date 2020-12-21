StormTeam 3: 'Christmas Star' The Conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter

It's being called The Great Conjunction of 2020 and also the Christmas Star, and today, December 21, 2020, marks the closest approach of Saturn and Jupiter in the night sky. The planets will appear so close together that they will appear like once object in the sky, versus two separate planets. The last time the planets had a conjuction this close together was over 800 years ago.

All you'll need to do to spot the conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter is look towards the southwest about 1 hour after sunset, and you'll be able to spot the planets. They will appear brighter than any of the stars around them. There will be some clouds around, so you may have to wait a few minutes as the clouds pass by.