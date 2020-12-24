StormTeam 3: Christmas Eve-Eve Snowfall Reports

After a blizzard days before Christmas, winds have slowed enough where some snow can be measured, although do keep in mind that the snow was blowed around a lot and is still blowing around Thursday morning to an extend.



Parts of Rochester recorded near 3 inches, while RST Airport reported 1.3 inches. To the west, Owatonna recorded 6 inches as blizzard conditions roared ever louder there late Wednesday. More snow was reported in the Twin Cities, with many reports near 10 inches.

Northwestern Iowa received quite a bit of snow too. Algona and Crystal Lake west of Mason City both reported 3 inches.