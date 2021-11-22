StormTeam 3: Chilly to Start Thanksgiving Week

We are starting the week off with temps certainly on the chilly side. Temps Monday morning are down in the teens with wind chills in the single digits. High temps on a cool and sunny Monday will only reach into the low to mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Winds out of the south surge Tuesday up to 20mph with gusts 30-35 mph. This southerly flow will push temps up though into the upper 40s Tuesday afternoon. A cold front Wednesday will continue this windy pattern, but now with clouds and highs in the mid 40s. No snow here for our area!

Thanksgiving Day - It's a cold one! Highs only in the mid 20s with total sunshine.

We rise a bit into the 30s with occasional clouds for the Black Friday weekend, but still no snow in the forecast, so great news for travelers.