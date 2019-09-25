Clear
StormTeam 3: Chilly, fall night ahead

Lows will plummet into the 40s

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 3:40 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

The storms and cold front have shifted east and we are looking at a quieter day for your Wednesday. Highs will be cooler behind the cold front well into the 60s with a few locations driving into the low 70s. High pressure coupled with very dry conditions will send overnight lows plummeting into the 40s; the same will occur on Saturday morning. Low pressure is progged to swing a cold front into the area by Thursday night and kick up showers and a few storms. Severe weather chances look very low. Another threat of rain and storms moves in Saturday night and Sunday, and again, the severe weather chances will be lower. There will be a short period of warmer temperatures late this weekend and early next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny
Highs: Upper 60s
Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, showers likely
Lows: Mid 50s
Winds: S 5-15

Tracking a fall-like Wednesday with sunny skies
