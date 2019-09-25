StormTeam 3: Chilly, fall night ahead

The storms and cold front have shifted east and we are looking at a quieter day for your Wednesday. Highs will be cooler behind the cold front well into the 60s with a few locations driving into the low 70s. High pressure coupled with very dry conditions will send overnight lows plummeting into the 40s; the same will occur on Saturday morning. Low pressure is progged to swing a cold front into the area by Thursday night and kick up showers and a few storms. Severe weather chances look very low. Another threat of rain and storms moves in Saturday night and Sunday, and again, the severe weather chances will be lower. There will be a short period of warmer temperatures late this weekend and early next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear

Lows: Mid 40s

Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny

Highs: Upper 60s

Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, showers likely

Lows: Mid 50s

Winds: S 5-15