StormTeam 3: Chilly Monday, Mild Tuesday

A shockingly cold start will arrive for Monday morning with temperatures in the teens, and feels like temperatures in the single digits.

High pressure will continue to depart Canada and move into the Midwest on a southeast trajectory. This path will help to reinforce northerly winds through the evening, helping to allow cold air to continue to drift into the region. By late Monday an approaching warm front and the departure of the high to the east, will influence the forecast area as temperatures will rebound back into the upper 40s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A return to southerly winds will happen through the day on Monday as high pressure continues to drift south and east. However, just a quickly as temperatures will rise, an associated cold front will push across the Midwest late Wednesday evening helping to drop overnight lows back toward the upper teens and daytime highs in the mid to upper 20s Thanksgiving Day.