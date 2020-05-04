StormTeam 3: Chilly May Temps may last two weeks

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Spring will be on hiatus for much of this week into next as persistent cooler air settles into the region. There will be a threat for frost at times, so if you got some planting done early, you may need to take precautions to protect them from the early morning cold. Scattered showers expected for some on Tuesday, otherwise minimal rain chances through Friday.
