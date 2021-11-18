StormTeam 3: Chilly, Breezy, and Snow Flurries

This morning brought some chilly temperature across southern Minnesota and north Iowa.

Heading out the door, temperatures across the region hovered in the mid 20s with feels like temperatures staying in the low to mid teens. High winds through the day will help to keep feels like temperatures low while cloud coverage will like keep us at or just below the freezing line through midday.

As the sun starts to set this evening, temperatures will quickly fall as overnight lows will likely enter the upper teens for some for the first time this season. Now, we have had feels like temperatures in the teens already but if overnight lows do did below 20 it will be the first teen low of the season. Luckily for us, winds will continue to die down through the evening helping to limit wind chill a bit.

Snow flurries will be possible through the afternoon and into the early evening before clouds begin to clear. Some clouds will begin to build back in again through the early hours of the morning ahead of a chilly start for Friday.