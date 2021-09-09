StormTeam 3: Check out the Moon and Venus shortly after sunset!

Look up this evening! You'll be able to spot the crescent moon and planet Venus low on the horizon in the western sky. This will be visible over the next few nights and the moon will be higher and higher in the sky as the nights progress. If you happen to catch a photo of this, feel free to email it to weather@kimt.com and we may show it during our broadcasts!
You can spot the crescent moon and Venus after sunset the next few nights.
Posted: Sep 9, 2021 6:00 PM
