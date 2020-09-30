StormTeam 3: Chaotic weather for a windy Wednesday

Strong winds behind a cold front Wednesday will drive some chaotic weather.

Despite the fact that skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the day, strong winds and cool air above the surface will allow for brief and isolated showers to kick up Wednesday afternoon as temps approach 60 degrees.

Some of these showers have already occurred, with showers in the early morning hours across much of North Iowa, and light showers near Rochester at 8:30am Wednesday morning.

But let's also talk about the numbers here. The wind will be sustained at up to 25mph on Wednesday, and occasionally gusting to 40mph. Be prepared for anything loose outside to go flying should it encounter one of these strong gusts.

The wind wild drive down temps overnight and for the week ahead, with high temps through Sunday near 50 degrees, and overnight lows in the 30!