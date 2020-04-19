StormTeam 3: Chance of Monday showers/storms

Spring showers bring May flowers? We sure hope so.

With increasing temps comes an increasing chance for showers and storms. And a slight change in a complex system headed our way Monday will mean we could get an afternoon taste of these Spring showers.

A multi-pronged low pressure system working its way to our north in Canada has several features attached to it. The ones we are watching closely for Monday are the trough (a band of relatively lower air pressure) and the cold front right behind it. Both of these features will swing through the area Monday.

In the past few days, both of these features were expected to bring some brief clouds into what will be a mostly sunny start to the week, with the cold front having a chance for some very light spotty showers.

But now, the trough that will swing through in the morning hours is trending weaker. This means it will produce less clouds than expected. Therefor, there will be more energy from the sun available in the atmosphere by the time the cold front arrives in the afternoon.

This means we have an increased chance for showers and even thunderstorms come Monday afternoon. Most of the precipitation is expected to fall over the course of 2 hours sometime between 3 and 9 pm. Severe storms are not expected, but if the cold front continues to trend stronger and stronger, there will be a very small chance for severe weather.

Another point to make is the wind. Winds will be strong - out of the southwest at 15-25mph throughout most of the day. Gusts could reach 35mph.

Tuesday will be cooler with temps in the low 50s as the cold front will have passed. Wednesday will soar into the low 70 for another potential round of showers.