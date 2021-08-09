StormTeam 3: Chance For Strong Storms Tomorrow

We are tracking the chance for some strong to even severe storms on Tuesday. Forecasts for right now keep the majority of the severe weather to our east here locally as the entire viewing area is seeing somewhere between levels 1 through 3 out 5 for a shot a strong to even severe storms.

Late morning showers are set to develop west across the viewing area before moving to the east into Wisconsin. Model guidance for now suggest gradual strengthening as they move eastward by afternoon/early evening.

Biggest threat locally is that of some gusty winds, small to medium sized hail. Further east, the chance at an isolated tornado or two is not out of question, but wind will remain as the strongest threat.

Flooding in regions that have seen ample amount of rain over the weekend will also a possibility.