StormTeam 3: Can warmer temps help slow the Coronavirus?

With the news of the first case of the Coronavirus in Olmsted County, and the continuing cases appearing across the world, many are doing everything they can to slow the spread. One question that was asked to me the other day was if the changing weather would have any impact on COVID-19. I did some research and to make a long story short, it's still a mystery. We tend to see much more flu activity during the cooler months but remember that the flu can be passed at all times of the year. It's also important to note that even though it's warming up here in the US, other parts of the world are getting cooler. It's still too early to tell if the warming temps will have any effect on the spread but it's definitely worth watching. Focusing on our area, temperatures look to stay near or above normal as we head in to the next work week but the threat for wintry mixtures and more rain follow suit.