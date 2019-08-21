Clear
StormTeam 3: Calm, cool, and quiet for the rest of the week

After a busy Tuesday, Wednesday and the remainder of the work week will be calm

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 5:12 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Our friends in Canada are helping us out once again by giving us some of their dry air. High pressure planted right on the border of North Dakota and Canada. Northern winds are not only cooling us down below average for the remainder of the work week but also keeping a lot of weather action to the south. Clouds will clear through Wednesday morning and afternoon, making for clear skies overnight and allowing sunshine to dominate both Thursdays and Friday. A wonderful way to finish off the week (and welcome the Minnesota State Fair)! Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s with dew points remaining low and thus humidity staying at a much more comfortable level. If you're one of the many in need of a bit more of the rain, chances return Sunday evening and last though Monday. It's still too early to determine the severe threat, but scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast.

