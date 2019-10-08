Clear

StormTeam 3: Bundle up with cold and snow showers coming late this week

Accumulation is not expected; however, the area will experienced its coldest spell of the season

Another gorgeous day with breezy conditions and highs cranking well into the 60s. One last sunny day is expected on Wednesday with more wind before we see a change in the forecast as a strong storm system cruises into the Midwest. Rain picks up in intensity during the day on Thursday and will continue into Friday dragging in a very sharp cold front, even for fall standards. Severe weather is not expected with this system, however, some thunder and heavier downpours could be possible. A surge of cold is released behind the cold front as the system begins to fall apart and head off northeast. Whatever is leftover on Friday night and Saturday could fall as snow showers and frozen precipitation. Winds will remain very gusty during this time sending feels like temps plummeting into the 20s. Highs will fall into the 40s and lows around freezing, so a widespread frost/freeze is looking more and more likely.

Tonight: Mostly clear
Lows: Low 50s
Winds: S 8-18 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy
Highs: Upper 60s
Winds: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, rain late
Lows: Low 50s
Winds: SW 7-15

Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
