StormTeam 3: Bundle up! It'll be feeling quite cold Thursday morning.

Strong northwesterly winds are ushering colder air into Minnesota and Iowa. Temperatures will be dropping into the 20s for Thursday morning, but factoring in the wind, it's going to feel like it's in the teens! All of Thursday will feature wind chills in the 10s and 20s. We'll likely see a repeat of these conditions for Friday.
Colder air is settling in!
Posted: Nov 17, 2021 5:55 PM
