StormTeam 3: Building showers Friday into Saturday

Friday will make for another cloudy below average day, with temps in the afternoon only rising into the upper 50s, and rain returning in the afternoon.

Around 1-3pm, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move into the region from the south. These showers will be similar to what we saw this past Tuesday and Wednesday with in and out rain. Showers will last through the evening into into the night.

After 10pm, some showers will begin to consolidate into smaller but stronger storms as more favorable atmospheric conditions move overhead. Storms will remain sub severe, but could be strong enough to make for at times heavy rainfall. Most of these stronger storms will be located in far Southeastern Minnesota and Northeastern Iowa where rain accumulations could be 1-2 inches overnight and into early Saturday morning.

Rain exits the region Saturday morning, with decreasing clouds throughout the day. There is the possibility for an isolated storm or two Saturday afternoon as conditions remain favorable. High temps Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

From Sunday and onward through the work week, sunny skies and temps in the 70s take hold. Making for a perhaps welcome return to summer weather.