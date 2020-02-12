StormTeam 3: Brutal cold moves in overnight

Clouds will be on the increase all day on Wednesday as an Arctic front approaches the region. Snow is likely through the evening, and with strong winds kicking up, reduced visibility and whiteout conditions are expected. An inch or two of fresh powder is possible. Due to the nature of this system, a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted until the early morning hours. Temperatures will drop like a rock heading into the night, going from 30s during the day, then below zero into the overnight and Thursday morning. As the gusty winds drive in colder air, the wind chills will plummet into a dangerous territory, between -15 and -30 degrees. A Wind Chill Advisory (warning for some north Iowa counties) will run on Thursday and Friday morning. The cold pulls north again on Friday and for the weekend as temps will climb back above freezing and the cold snap will end.

Tonight: Snow ending; blowing and cold

Lows: -5° to -15°

Winds: N 15-30

Tomorrow: Sunny and frigid

Highs: 0° to -5°

Winds: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear

Lows: -10° to -20°

Winds: W 5-10