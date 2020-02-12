Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

StormTeam 3: Brutal cold moves in overnight

Wind chills could drop to near -40 degrees

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 3:00 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Clouds will be on the increase all day on Wednesday as an Arctic front approaches the region. Snow is likely through the evening, and with strong winds kicking up, reduced visibility and whiteout conditions are expected. An inch or two of fresh powder is possible. Due to the nature of this system, a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted until the early morning hours. Temperatures will drop like a rock heading into the night, going from 30s during the day, then below zero into the overnight and Thursday morning. As the gusty winds drive in colder air, the wind chills will plummet into a dangerous territory, between -15 and -30 degrees. A Wind Chill Advisory (warning for some north Iowa counties) will run on Thursday and Friday morning. The cold pulls north again on Friday and for the weekend as temps will climb back above freezing and the cold snap will end.

Tonight: Snow ending; blowing and cold
Lows: -5° to -15°
Winds: N 15-30

Tomorrow: Sunny and frigid
Highs: 0° to -5°
Winds: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear
Lows: -10° to -20°
Winds: W 5-10

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: -16°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: 21°
Snow followed by a dangerous chill
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

MN Legislative Session underway

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Wednesday & Thursday's Weather Alerts

Image

Lourdes holds off KM for HVL Gold title

Image

Mayo holds off Winona

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast Notes 2/11

Image

Flood concerns going into Spring

Image

High danger for grain bin accidents

Image

Increase in drug seizures

Image

MN Legislative Opening Session

Community Events