StormTeam 3: Brutal cold Monday, but temps gradually warm this week

A Wind Chill Warning will remain in effect through Monday morning as wind chills are expected to reach near -30 to -45 for a very large portion of the Upper Midwest, including all of our counties. High temperatures will fail to climb above the zero mark Monday with overnight lows falling between -15 to -25 degrees again into Tuesday morning. Monday will be a sunny day.

Temps gradually warm over the course of the week - to above zero by Tuesday and in the teens Wednesday through Friday. Temps will top out in the low 30s next week, making for temps that are actually slightly above average.

We will begin to see more chances for snow as temps warm. Small 20% chance for some flakes Wednesday, with another chance Sunday, and likely more next week and into early March.