StormTeam 3: Bring Your Plants Inside! Freezing Temperatures Possible The Next Couple Nights

With the sunny and warm weather we had a week ago, you may have decided to pot some plants and sit them on the patio! Well if that's the case, consider bringing them inside this week. Colder air is settling in across the Upper Midwest, and there is potential for much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa to experience temperatures near or even below freezing the next couple of nights. Much of the area may see a frost tonight, but likely to see several hours of freezing temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. If you unable to bring some plants inside, consider covering them up with a blank or other warm covering.