StormTeam 3: Showers Saturday night, brief snow Mother's Day morning

Yes, some snow will fall across the area early Sunday morning. No, it is not cause for major concern.

On Saturday afternoon, an incoming low pressure system from Canada was working its way into central Minnesota. This system has great organization and structure, so it will have the dynamics to produce some snow come Sunday morning as it is moving out.

Southerly winds behind the warm front portion of the system are bringing warm temperatures into are Saturday, with temps across the area reaching into the mid 60s. A bit warmer than anticipated, but that only means there will be more energy leftover for showers Saturday evening and snow development come Sunday morning.

The cold front attached to this system will sweep through Saturday evening and bring us some moderate showers. Temps quickly take a dive behind a cold front into the mid 30s overnight. By the time the low pressure center of the system is exiting to the east early Sunday, temperatures will be cold enough above the surface for some snow development.

Snow will be brief and spotty, starting sometime after 2am and lasting less than a few hours. We are not expecting the snow to fall everywhere either, but some areas (especially Minnesota) are more likely to see it than others. Snow will transition back into rain by Sunday with the rising sun after 6am. No accumulation is expected, and any accumulation does occur will quickly melt.

Mother's Day Sunday will feature winds out of the north at up to 20mph, overcast skies, and the occasional rain shower. Temperatures will again take a dip below freezing early Monday morning.

Be sure to bring any plants in the next few nights, as snow and freezing temperatures will damage them.

The good news, temperatures will rise into the 70s by next weekend, and look to stay there for good.