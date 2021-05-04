StormTeam 3: Brief chance for rain showers late Wednesday

TUESDAY NIGHT: GETTING FROSTY?

With high pressure moving, clear skies overnight Tuesday will allow temps to drop all the way into the 30s. Frost could be possible tomorrow morning in some spots, so have a coat ready and protect your outdoor plants if they are sensitive.

WEDNESDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS, EVENING RAIN CHANCE

Clouds building throughout the day on Wednesday will culminate in a chance for rain during the second half of the day as a disturbance passes through. High temps around 60 degrees or in the low 60s. Rain chances begin as early as 4pm, and end around 5am Thursday morning. Accumulation is not expected to be more then several tenths of an inch.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, POSSIBLE BRIEF SHOWER

High temps Thursday are again expected to be only around 60ish degrees. Get used to this. Mostly sunny skies could be interrupted by a brief shower, but this is in no way a guarantee.

THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK: HIGHS BELOW AVERAGE

More of the same through early next week. High temps in the upper 50s to low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. This weekend is looking on the cloudier side, with rain possible both Saturday and Sunday.