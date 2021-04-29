StormTeam 3: Brief chance for clouds/rain before warm sunny Thursday afternoon

THURSDAY: BRIEF CLOUDS, DRIZZLE, AFTERNOON SUNSHINE AND WIND

A cold front was approaching the area from the northwest Thursday morning with clouds increasing as it moves closer. Skies will briefly become more cloudy between 9am - 12pm, with a chance for a very brief shower possible as it passes. Temps quickly climb (ironically) behind the front into the mid to upper 60s with sun all of the afternoon. Winds are strong out of the NW behind the front up to 20mph and gusting to 30mph. Temps drop back to the low 40s overnight.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, AVERAGE

High pressure keeps the skies clear Friday and winds slow as temps again reach into the mid 60s. Another good day to get outside.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, HOT, WINDY

As pressure falls Saturday, strong winds out of the south on the backside of the high pressure will boost our temps way up. Highs Saturday amid a mostly sunny day will reach into the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest up to 20mph, gusting to 30mph. Clouds increase late in the day.

SUNDAY: CHANCE FOR SCATTERED RAIN/STORMS

A buildup of hot air and moisture Saturday means that there is a lot of energy available for when the atmosphere wants to cool again, which comes just the very next day. A chance for some scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon as cooler air moves in. Highs in the 70s Sunday, and into the upper 50s / low 60s on a possibly still rainy Monday.