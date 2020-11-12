StormTeam 3: Brief Snow Thursday Afternoon

On Thursday, a cold front moving in from the west will spur a narrow line of snow that will swing across the area during the afternoon hours. As this band passes, roads could become slick and visibility reduced. Light rain/snow could be seen out in front of this band.

This snow band will arrive to our western counties between noon and 2pm. Places like Rochester, Mason City, and Austin can expect snow to quickly move through between 3-5pm, which could make for impacts during the afternoon commute. The snow moves out of the area to our east after this.

Accumulations are expected to be less than an inch across the board, barring places near Owatonna which stands to see the snow for a bit longer period of time and therefor over an inch.

Temps dive into the teens overnight, and rise back into the mid 30s for a sunny Friday. Our next chance for precipitation arrives late Saturday into early Sunday, with what looks to be mostly rain at this time.