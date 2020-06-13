StormTeam 3: Breezy weather through Wednesday

As surface high pressure slowly departs the upper Midwest this weekend, while surface low pressure develops in the northwest regions of the country, we will find ourselves at the perfect location in the weather pattern to experience breezy conditions through the middle of the week. The stronger the gradient between these two pressure systems is, the stronger the wind will be.

Winds Sunday through Wednesday are expected to kick at 15-20mph, originally out of the southeast on Sunday but slowly veering to be out of the south by Wednesday.

These southerly winds will increase temps and moisture through Wednesday. High temps Tuesday and Wednesday will reach into the low 90s, with dew points reaching the mid 60s. This energy is expected to produce some storms from Thursday through the weekend.