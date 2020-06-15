StormTeam 3: Breezy south winds to fuel hot temps

A ridge in the upper atmospheric pattern is allowing moisture and heat to plume into the area out of the south, being carried by strong winds out of the south. These southerly winds will be 10-20mph - with higher gusts - through Wednesday, and will bring us increasing temperatures and moisture during this time.

For Monday, high temperatures are expected to reach around the low 80s, with temperatures reaching into the upper 80s to the west where the strongest winds are, and temps only reaching into the upper 70s along the MS river where there is increased cloud cover. Skies will be a mixed bag of sun and clouds on Monday, with a bit more expected to the east as stated. Temps increase into Tuesday and Wednesday with high temps around 90 and mostly to completely sunny skies.