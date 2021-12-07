StormTeam 3: Breaking Down Friday Snow Forecast

Confidence continues to grow regarding a Colorado low expected to move through the upper Midwest, Friday.

Over the past two days, model consensus has been growing towards the idea behind what could be our first true winter storm of the 2021-2022 campaign. The latest guidance suggests that southern Minnesota and north Iowa will likely remain on the colder side of the developing system, resulting in continuous banding snowfall that is projected to be heavy at times through the day on Friday and into Saturday morning. With this forecast comes multiple uncertainties that still remain to be figured out.

Being that we are still three days out from the event, there is still some uncertainty in the forecast. Now this is typical to see as it is often to see changes in the model output from run to run. For instance, this brings us to our main puzzle piece of the forecast, location.

Believe it or not, location is the true pilot of the impacts we see from this system. In terms of winter weather, it is a game of inches. Heavy cutoff lines are common where the north side of a city could generate 3 times more accumulation than that of the south side simply because the snow bands developed further north.

Taking a step back and looking from farther out, the same goes for the location of the low as a whole. You will hear over the next two days about the changes that could occur in the forecast based on whether the low drifts a few miles north or a few miles further south. This could and would make a significant difference in terms of impacts and accumulation values seen across the entire area. It is worth noting that for now, the latest guidance has steadily kept us on a path that could lead to some significant snowfall and travel impacts exceeding the amounts we saw on Tuesday. However, all it can take is a trend in the models that changes the output location of the lows position meaning the difference between the maximum possible snow outcome and the lowest, to even rain. It is truly a game of inches and something to keep a close eye on over the next few days leading to Friday.

So where do we stand now and what should I expect?

For now, based on present model data and the the continued confidence in the projection of the low, it can be said that someone in the KIMT viewing area will see the possibility of accumulation of AT LEAST 1-3". Based on the current period of the forecast time frame and the conservative route taken when approaching the forecast, while also understanding the possibility of changes this far out, it is fair to acknowledge that this will be a possibility. Now this is NOT saying this will be the case for everyone as some could see a bit above this range, while others have the chance to see below. Regardless, based on the confidence in the forecast and the time remaining, it is appropriate to take into consideration this initial and preliminary idea. Having said this, it is important to note that this forecast will be changed frequently over the next two days with accumulation projections increasing for some and decreasing for others as we sort out an accurate and reliable forecast for both you and your family. This means that it will be important to stay tuned to the forecast for the latest information as we present it.