StormTeam 3: Breakdown of the cold coming later this week

Canadian high pressure is forced down behind the wave and brings some of the coldest air of the season into the viewing area. Lows will drop below zero by Wednesday night behind the front, and Thursday during the day may not even get above zero. The high will be centered over the region Thursday night sending temperatures tumbling double digits below zero and wind chills running between 20-30 degrees below zero. Watch for weather headlines on those cold nights for a potential wind chill advisory. Increasing temperatures for the weekend and early next week may aid in melting some of the snow on the ground.
