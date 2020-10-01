StormTeam 3: Blustery Thursday, near freezing overnight

Amid strong northwest winds Wednesday and Thursday funneling in cooler air, temps are set to take a nice fal-like plunge, triggering what will likely be a few Frost advisories.

A BLUSTERY THURSDAY

Temps will only rise to the low 50s on Thursday afternoon. And with mostly cloudy skies and winds out of the northwest up to 20mph, there will yet again be a chance for isolated short-lived showers just like we saw Wednesday afternoon. Clouds gradually clear overnight allowing for temps to really dig down...

FROST ADVISORY ISSUED

A frost advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for much of the upper Midwest for early Friday morning. Expect temps to be just above freezing by 6-8am Friday, with some areas even dipping below that 32 degree freezing line. Take precautions with any plants you have outside. As cold air holds through the weekend, there will be a chance for more frost advisories every morning through Monday morning. Strong winds Monday out of the south will push temps back up into the mid-upper 60s for most of next week.