StormTeam 3: Blowing snow amid warming temps Wednesday

Strong southwest winds at 20-30mph Wednesday will be gusting to 30-40mph and will make for blowing snow and some drifting on roadways in open areas following a fluffy snow yesterday. We are already seeing some covered roadways west of I-35 this morning where winds are stronger (and these winds are coming our way).

(These are conditions from 6:30am Wednesday morning)

These winds peak during the middle part of the day. Road impacts are more likely in open areas, with drifts and slick spots both in the cards.

--------------------

Temps increase from near zero degrees today to the mid to upper 30s later on Wednesday afternoon as winds rive in more warm temps. Wind chills remain in the 20s at the most, and below that most of the day.

Thursday-Friday are looking on the sunny side, but a chance for snow is on the way this weekend.