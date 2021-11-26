StormTeam 3: Black Friday will see a slight warm up

Winds have shifted to be out of the south Friday, which will gradually warm temps up a bit from the frigid temperatures on Thanksgiving.

Skies will be on the cloudy side for most of Friday, with some occasional bouts of sunshine. High temps will reach the low to mid 30s with max wind chills in the afternoon in the mid to upper 20s.

Temps continue to warm most of Saturday as a disturbance passes to our north. During this time, don't be surprised if you encounter a brief snow flurry. No problems here, but they will be possible through the weekend. No accumulation is expected. Accumulation will be expected, however, to our north towards Duluth and northern Wisconsin on Saturday.

The first half of next week looks above average, with high temps in the 40s - 50s and most of the snow staying to our Northeast.