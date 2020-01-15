StormTeam 3: Bitter cold tonight, heavy snow on Friday

Canadian High will usher in cold temperatures overnight tonight. Lows will fall below zero while wind chills may dip 15-25 degrees below zero. It will last one night before our next big weather maker moves in by Friday. Snow showers are possible Friday morning, but the bulk of the activity will be on Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. At least 6" of snow is looking likely, and we'll have to watch how the warmer air aloft will setup which could mean a mix of precipitation for some in north Iowa. Some details still need to be ironed out, however, confidence is high of a winter storm hitting the area later this week.