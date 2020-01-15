Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
StormTeam 3: Bitter cold tonight, heavy snow on Friday

Wind chill drops well below zero overnight

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 3:25 PM
Updated: Jan 15, 2020 3:30 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Canadian High will usher in cold temperatures overnight tonight.  Lows will fall below zero while wind chills may dip 15-25 degrees below zero.  It will last one night before our next big weather maker moves in by Friday.  Snow showers are possible Friday morning, but the bulk of the activity will be on Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.  At least 6" of snow is looking likely, and we'll have to watch how the warmer air aloft will setup which could mean a mix of precipitation for some in north Iowa.   Some details still need to be ironed out, however, confidence is high of a winter storm hitting the area later this week. 

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -11°
Austin
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -3°
Rochester
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -7°
Watching a potentially big storm
