StormTeam 3: Big heat Tuesday, severe weather by the evening

Summer-time heat and humidity arrives Tuesday with highs of 88-94° and heat index readings of 95-100°. Limit outdoor exposure if you can and drink plenty of fluids.

Thunderstorms then become likely by Tuesday evening, some of which could be severe. The main threats will be large hail, damaging winds, locally heavy rain, and perhaps an isolated tornado. Location and timing of the severe storm threat could still change, so monitor the latest forecast and have a plan to seek safe shelter if you have outdoor plans that night.