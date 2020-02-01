StormTeam 3: Best day of 2020 (so far) is Sunday

After a 10 day streak of overcast skies, the sun was able to peak out some on Saturday. And on Sunday, expect a lot more of that sun and warmth.

Winds out of the south on Saturday are bringing us warmer air from down where its warmer. Temps on Sunday will top out in the low 40s for a daily high. The warmest day of 2020 so far. Not only that, but clouds will clear just enough for some sun to peak through on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny conditions during the morning and day, with some clouds filtering in towards the evening hours.

Temps above freezing Saturday night through Sunday will melt snow on the ground. Temperatures will drop back below freezing on Sunday night, which could make for some slick spots as liquid water freezes again. If you are going sledding on Monday, expect to go fast. Monday will have a high of around 30 degrees.