Clear

StormTeam 3: Best day of 2020 (so far) is Sunday

Get ready for temps in the 40s

Posted: Feb 1, 2020 7:02 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 3 Images

After a 10 day streak of overcast skies, the sun was able to peak out some on Saturday. And on Sunday, expect a lot more of that sun and warmth.

Winds out of the south on Saturday are bringing us warmer air from down where its warmer. Temps on Sunday will top out in the low 40s for a daily high. The warmest day of 2020 so far. Not only that, but clouds will clear just enough for some sun to peak through on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny conditions during the morning and day, with some clouds filtering in towards the evening hours.

Temps above freezing Saturday night through Sunday will melt snow on the ground. Temperatures will drop back below freezing on Sunday night, which could make for some slick spots as liquid water freezes again. If you are going sledding on Monday, expect to go fast. Monday will have a high of around 30 degrees. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 20°
A beautiful weekend in store
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part one

Image

Fact Checking Politicans

Image

The Future of Ramp 6

Image

Folwell Follies

Image

1/31 Weather Sean

Image

Channel One Food Bank gets new truck

Image

Coronavirus impacting flights

Image

Trump at Drake University

Image

Caucus Demographics - impact of older voters

Community Events