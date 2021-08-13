StormTeam 3: Best Weekend of The Year? It Just Might Be

Sunny. Dry. Pleasant. Calm.

These are some of the adjectives that could well describe this coming weekend. Now I know weather is subjective, and you may prefer a different sort of weather than the one in the forecast, but its hard to deny that this weekend will be great for the outdoors.

High temperatures Friday to Sunday will be in the upper 70s, with some areas touching the low 80s this weekend. High pressure will keep the skies clear and winds light (especially Saturday). Humidity has dropped off a cliff and won't even begin to return until Monday.

Overnight lows could make for chilly temps early in the morning hours, with some areas dropping even into the 40s! ''

Humidity gradually returns with rain chances building in the middle of next week. Enjoy the weather while you can.