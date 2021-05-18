StormTeam 3: Beneficial rainfall possible through the 7-day forecast

Over the course of the next 7 days, there are several chances for showers and thunderstorms. Definitely, some welcome news, as much of the area remains in moderate drought conditions. It's possible that some parts of Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin could pick up over one inch of rain throughout the next 7 days. Depending on thunderstorm activity, it's possible some areas may receive even more rainfall.
Several chances of rain are forecast through the next 7 days.
Posted: May 18, 2021 7:36 PM
Updated: May 18, 2021 7:46 PM
