StormTeam 3: Below Normal Temperatures Continue Through The Workweek

After a rather pleasant weekend, a cold front swept through Sunday night, ushering in colder temperatures for the start of the workweek. Despite a warm up on Thursday, expect highs to be near or below average through the next 5 days.
Posted: Apr 19, 2021 6:28 PM
