StormTeam 3: Below Average Today, A Big Warm Up on the Way

Tracking cooler than normal temps for Wednesday and Thursday before warmer air arrives for the weekend

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 5:27 AM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 6:04 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

One cold front down and another on the way - this time bringing much less of a chance for severe weather but a brief bout of cooler than average temps. Wednesday will start off more on the sunny side before clouds steadily increase during the late morning/early afternoon. With the clouds comes a chance for a few spotty showers and much breezier conditions than we've had in a while. Winds will gust near 30 mph from the west as another front passes over us, cooling temps and drying out the air. Things will remain a bit breezy into the evening as lows fall near 60 (some of us will fall into the upper 50s)!! This should make for a fantastic night to pop open the windows and give the AC a much needed break! Dew points will only be in the 50s for Thursday while surface temps will hover around 80.

\No need to worry though, summer fans. The heat and humidity will return Friday and well into the next work week alongside plenty more sunshine. Highs will near 90 for both Monday and Tuesday. The summer heat is not done with us yet!

Tracking cooler temps before heat and humidity return
