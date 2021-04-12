StormTeam 3: Below Average Through the Week

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY, ISOLATED RAIN, COOLER

Today will be a mostly cloudy day with breezy winds out of the west 10-25mph, gusting above that. Wind chills will be in the 30s most of the day as winds pick up with temperatures during daylight hours. Highs today will be towards 50 degrees, a bit cooler in MN and a bit warmer in IA. We could see some sunshine poking through in North Iowa this afternoon.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, ISOLATED RAIN/SNOW, STILL BREEZY, MUCH COOLER

Tuesday will be similar to Monday but even colder. With high temps now set to only make it near 40ish degrees depending on your location. Parts of Southern MN may not even break 40, with wind chills not even breaking 30. As more sporadic isolated showers are possible, some light snow could even be mixed in. Any accumulation would likely only be a dusting. It will be breezy again. Temps increase a bit Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s

THE REST OF THE WEEK: GRADUALLY WARMER TO SLIGHTLY BELOW AVERAGE, A BIT MORE SUNSHINE, DRY

High temps increase to the low to mid 50s Thursday - Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. No day sports a great chance for rain, which is beginning to become sorely needed as we are running below average in terms of spring rain. Expect a mix of sun and clouds to end the week.

NEXT WEEK: MORE OF THE SAME

The pattern looks to hold on to this dreary blustery weather into next week. This means more mostly cloudy skies and more temps in the 40s and 50s. Warm air that has been displaced north into Canada this week will not reinsert itself into the jet stream pattern until the middle of part of next week, which means we may not be looking at any good chance for warmer weather or rain until next weekend (April 24th-25th) at the earliest.