StormTeam 3: August to Start The Week, October To Finish

So far this fall we have been playing a guessing game with our weather as each week has presented a new season for us.

For some, summer can stay here for as long as it wishes, as many of us dread the return to the bitter cold known as winter. For others, fall is in the air and while the warmth of the 70s is nothing to complain about, we wouldn't mind a brief stretch of fall-like temperatures that are long enough to break out the flannel and the pumpkin spice.

Heading into this week, expect the seasonal roulette to continue as we start the week in August and finish in October. An approaching system from the west will once again drift across the Midwest bringing showers to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa while continuing to produce snow across the higher elevations of the Rockies.

Locally, as the system approaches and high pressure departs east, a strong gradient of southerly winds will return to help produce some seasonally warm temperatures for Monday and Tuesday. Through the day on Wednesday, showers will move through the area, cooling temps back to the 60s, before the arrival of some motivated cool air from the north. Waking up Friday, expect some frosty conditions as we will approach freezing overnight. For Saturday, daytime highs will trend below average as we could be looking at values in the 40s and 50s with overnight lows close to freezing again. Have no fear though, by next Tuesday (Oct. 26th), the models are hinting at another system on our doorstep allowing for some warm air to advect northward once more giving us another taste of some possible above-average conditions.

Expect this trend to continue for most of the fall as we transition into winter.