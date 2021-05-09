Clear

StormTeam 3: Areas of frost possible the next couple of nights

As temperatures dip into the 30s, patchy frost is possible.

Posted: May 9, 2021 10:47 PM
Posted By: Aaron White

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s Sunday night and Monday night. Areas of frost may develop in some areas with these colder temperatures. If you have any plants outdoors, consider bringing them inside, or covering them up, to avoid any damage due to potential frosty conditions.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 586959

Reported Deaths: 7317
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1216331723
Ramsey50779870
Dakota45436446
Anoka41188435
Washington26586280
Stearns22051221
St. Louis17628302
Scott17117124
Wright15835137
Olmsted1315098
Sherburne1152585
Carver1040245
Clay810992
Rice7977106
Blue Earth743341
Crow Wing657388
Kandiyohi650383
Chisago587951
Otter Tail570778
Benton563297
Goodhue474372
Mower463332
Douglas463074
Winona451750
Itasca426453
McLeod419958
Morrison416060
Isanti414563
Nobles406948
Beltrami390058
Steele383415
Polk382068
Becker377750
Lyon358950
Carlton342653
Freeborn340629
Pine325521
Nicollet322343
Brown303840
Mille Lacs299752
Le Sueur287822
Todd280232
Cass268628
Meeker252940
Waseca236122
Martin229331
Roseau207019
Wabasha20463
Hubbard185841
Dodge18273
Renville178643
Redwood172636
Houston170915
Cottonwood163721
Fillmore155310
Wadena154322
Pennington153519
Chippewa151538
Faribault151019
Kanabec142924
Sibley142310
Aitkin133736
Watonwan13169
Rock127719
Jackson121511
Pipestone114626
Yellow Medicine113820
Pope10916
Murray10609
Swift104718
Stevens90011
Marshall87717
Clearwater86116
Koochiching81615
Lake80819
Wilkin80412
Lac qui Parle75022
Big Stone5974
Lincoln5773
Grant5678
Mahnomen5448
Norman5389
Unassigned48593
Kittson48422
Red Lake3957
Traverse3685
Lake of the Woods3203
Cook1570

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 365571

Reported Deaths: 5924
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57382622
Linn20771334
Scott19886240
Black Hawk15772308
Woodbury15102228
Johnson1443683
Dubuque13345209
Dallas1113698
Pottawattamie11073168
Story1057948
Warren574788
Clinton552592
Cerro Gordo537089
Sioux513374
Webster511293
Marshall481675
Muscatine475899
Des Moines453066
Wapello4287122
Buena Vista424140
Jasper417471
Plymouth400580
Lee374255
Marion360775
Jones297357
Henry290837
Carroll285152
Bremer283260
Crawford265940
Boone263134
Benton255555
Washington253850
Dickinson247743
Mahaska229351
Jackson221042
Clay215125
Kossuth215064
Tama209171
Delaware208640
Winneshiek196834
Page192522
Buchanan190531
Cedar189023
Hardin184943
Fayette184741
Wright183936
Hamilton179249
Harrison179273
Clayton169256
Butler164534
Mills161622
Madison161319
Floyd160142
Cherokee158438
Lyon157541
Poweshiek154733
Allamakee150851
Iowa148124
Hancock147034
Winnebago141431
Cass137954
Calhoun137313
Grundy136233
Emmet133840
Jefferson132335
Shelby130537
Sac130119
Union128133
Appanoose128048
Louisa127849
Mitchell125842
Chickasaw123815
Guthrie120829
Humboldt118826
Franklin117821
Palo Alto112323
Howard104322
Montgomery103238
Clarke99824
Unassigned9760
Keokuk95631
Monroe95129
Ida90334
Adair86332
Pocahontas85222
Monona82830
Davis82324
Osceola78116
Greene77610
Lucas77123
Worth7418
Taylor65712
Fremont6229
Decatur6069
Van Buren55718
Ringgold55524
Wayne53523
Audubon50710
Adams3384
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Mason City
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 48°
Charles City
Mostly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: °
