StormTeam 3: Areas of frost possible the next couple of nights

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s Sunday night and Monday night. Areas of frost may develop in some areas with these colder temperatures. If you have any plants outdoors, consider bringing them inside, or covering them up, to avoid any damage due to potential frosty conditions.
Posted: May 9, 2021 10:47 PM
