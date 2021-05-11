A Frost Advisory has been issued for areas along and east of I-35 through Wednesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop into the middle 30s, and areas of frost may develop. Cover up any sensitive vegetation, or bring those plants inside if possible, as these low temperatures can damage plants left outside too long.
A Frost Advisory has been issued through Wednesday morning.
Posted: May 11, 2021 8:22 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Areas of Frost Possible Again Tonight.
- StormTeam 3: Widespread frost likely to develop tonight
- StormTeam 3: Tracking frost & freeze weather alerts
- StormTeam 3: Tonight's Severe Chances
- StormTeam 3: Areas of frost possible the next couple of nights
- StormTeam3: Frost vs. Freeze
- StormTeam 3: Frost/Freeze threat later this week
- StormTeam 3: Severe storms possible into tonight
- StormTeam 3: Watch for meteor showers tonight
- StormTeam 3: Showers possible tonight through Friday
Scroll for more content...