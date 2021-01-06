Areas of dense fog may form later on tonight, reducing visibility to under 1/4 mile at times. With temperatures below freezing, some of the moisture from the fog may freeze on roadways and other surfaces making for slick conditions for Thursday morning. Use caution when driving tonight or Thursday morning.
Areas of fog may form during the night, and with temperatures below freezing, some of the moisture may freeze on roadways and other surfaces.
Posted: Jan 6, 2021 8:54 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Areas of Freezing Fog Could Lead to Slick Roads Thursday Morning
- StormTeam 3: Patchy freezing fog across parts of the area
- StormTeam 3: Tracking a Potentially Slick Monday Morning Commute
- StormTeam 3: Blustery Thursday, near freezing overnight
- StormTeam 3: Freeze warning early Monday morning
- Freeze Warning for viewing area Saturday morning
- Driving tips for slick road conditions
- StormTeam3: Watching for slick roads this weekend
- StormTeam 3: Patchy fog tonight through tomorrow morning
- StormTeam 3: Dense Fog Tonight Into Wednesday Morning
Scroll for more content...