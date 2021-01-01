StormTeam 3: Areas of Fog Possible Into Saturday Morning

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for portions of the area through Saturday morning. Areas of fog will likely develop, reducing visibility to under 1/4 mile at times. Some of the moisture from the fog may freeze on surfaces, so some roadway may be slippery overnight and into Saturday morning.
Areas of dense fog may develop overnight
Posted: Jan 1, 2021 9:58 PM
Updated: Jan 1, 2021 10:04 PM
