StormTeam 3: Areas of Dense Fog Through Friday Morning

The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for portions of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa until 9 AM Friday. Areas of dense fog will reduce visibility to under 1/4 mile at times. The fog may also freeze on surfaces creating slippery conditions overnight. Use caution while driving with the low visibility and slippery conditions.
Posted: Feb 25, 2021 10:52 PM
