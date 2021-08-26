StormTeam 3: Areal Flood Watch issued for portions of Iowa tonight

An Areal Flood Watch has been issued for portions of Iowa for tonight into Friday morning. Thunderstorms late this evening and into tonight may bring some torrential rainfall to portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches will be possible, with locally higher amounts possible as thunderstorms develop and move over the same locations. Localized flash flooding may be of concern tonight.
Posted: Aug 26, 2021 3:34 PM
