StormTeam 3: Chilly stretch ahead

An Arctic blast is expected to drop our temperatures significantly later this week behind a cold front. Winds will pick up on Wednesday ahead of the dropping temperatures kicking up light snowfall, which will reduce visibility and cause near whiteout conditions in some parts of the area. A calm last two days of the work week will also pull in the coldest temperatures of the season. Watch for Wind Chill Advisories to be posted at some point for Thursday and Friday morning. Wind chills will plunge between 15-30 degrees below zero!