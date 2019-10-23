Clear
StormTeam 3: Arctic air comes next week

Highs will fall into the 30s

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 2:47 PM
Updated: Oct 23, 2019 2:52 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

The main focus for Wednesday will be the chance for precipitation and if it will be all rain or a mix of wet snowflakes. Any chance of precipitation will come to an end before midnight, and then we turn our attention to very nice weather.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Thursday while Friday and Saturday will be completely sunny. With a switch in the winds, we'll see the temperatures begin to climb out of the 40s, which we are expecting the next three days, to 50s and near 60 on Saturday.

The end of October and early November could be quite cold for this time of year. A plunge of Arctic air sinks south into the northern parts of the United States and will usher in the coolest air of the season.

Highs next week will fall into the 30s and lows into the 20s. Any precipitation chances may look more wintry than fall. Stay tuned!

Tonight: Cloudy, showers early
Lows: Low 30s
Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Mix of sun/clouds
Highs: Low 40s
Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy
Lows: Upper 20s
Winds: NW 5-10

