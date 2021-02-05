The arctic air has moved into the Midwest and is going to stick around for quite some time. Temperatures are expected to drop below zero this weekend, and may drop to near -20 by Sunday morning. Factoring in the wind, we may see wind chill values of -20 to -40 throughout the weekend. With these low of wind chills, frostbite can set in very quickly. If you have to be outside for an extended period of time this weekend, just be sure to bundle up well, and don't leave any skin exposed.
Arctic air has moved into the region, and it's going to settle in for some time.
Posted: Feb 5, 2021 6:09 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Arctic Air Settling In This Weekend
- StormTeam 3: Arctic air comes next week
- Arctic air comes to Rochester
- StormTeam 3: Cold Arctic air to hold through mid-February
- StormTeam 3: Cloudy, stormy, weather settling in for the weekend
- StormTeam 3: Mild start to February before snow & arctic temps
- StormTeam3: Arctic air in place with wind chills below zero
- StormTeam 3: Sunny skies, mild air heading into the weekend
- StormTeam 3: After a weekend warm-up, cooler air returns
- StormTeam 3: Mild weekend ahead
Scroll for more content...