StormTeam 3: Arctic Air Settling In This Weekend

The arctic air has moved into the Midwest and is going to stick around for quite some time. Temperatures are expected to drop below zero this weekend, and may drop to near -20 by Sunday morning. Factoring in the wind, we may see wind chill values of -20 to -40 throughout the weekend. With these low of wind chills, frostbite can set in very quickly. If you have to be outside for an extended period of time this weekend, just be sure to bundle up well, and don't leave any skin exposed.